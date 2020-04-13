x
Second death from COVID-19 confirmed in Whiteside County

The patient was a person in their 90s.
WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. — A second person in Whiteside County has died from COVID-19, according to a statement from the county's health department.

The patient was in their 90s; the passing was announced Monday, April 13.  On that day, two additional cases were confirmed in the county; one person in their 20s and another in their 40s.

The first death was announced on March 31; a patient in their 90s.  

Muscatine County has had the same pattern of COVID-19-related deaths, announcing their first on March 31 and their second on April 13 as well.

In total, the Whiteside County Health Department said they've had 29 confirmed cases, 10 have recovered and two have died. The other 17 are either being treated in the hospital or are recovering at home.

When new cases are confirmed, the health department said they work with those who are diagnosed and their doctors to "identify, quarantine and monitor contacts at risk of illness." 

The public is reminded to continue social distancing, even if you do not have symptoms.

