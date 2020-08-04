Second COVID-19 related death confirmed in Rock Island County

A woman in her 70s is the second person to pass away from COVID-19 in the county.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Illinois — A second person in Rock Island County has succumbed to COVID-19.

The announcement was made Wednesday, April 8. According to a spokesperson from the Rock Island County Health Department, the woman was in her 70s and had been hospitalized due to the illness.

To date, Scott County has confirmed one person has died from the disease.

As of Wednesday, Rock Island County has confirmed 73 total cases; Scott County has confirmed 77.