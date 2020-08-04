x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

WQAD.com

coronavirus

Second COVID-19 related death confirmed in Rock Island County

A woman in her 70s is the second person to pass away from COVID-19 in the county.
Credit: MGN

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Illinois — A second person in Rock Island County has succumbed to COVID-19.

The announcement was made Wednesday, April 8.  According to a spokesperson from the Rock Island County Health Department, the woman was in her 70s and had been hospitalized due to the illness.

The first death in the county was confirmed on Tuesday, a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized.

To date, Scott County has confirmed one person has died from the disease.

As of Wednesday, Rock Island County has confirmed 73 total cases; Scott County has confirmed 77.

Health officials continue to ask people to stay home as much as possible, going out into the public only for essential purposes. 

RELATED: QC COVID-19 Coalition gives daily briefing, April 8

RELATED: Updates: How many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Illinois

RELATED: Updates: How many confirmed coronavirus cases are in Iowa