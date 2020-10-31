Scott County's Test Iowa site moves location, changes hours for winter

The site has moved into the Northpark Mall building in preparation for the upcoming cold months.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Scott County's Test Iowa site has slightly changed its location in preparation for the upcoming colder season.

After the closing hours on Thursday, October 29, officials moved the COVID-19 testing site from the Northpark Mall parking lot to the inside of the fromer Sears Auto Center building at the same location. The site then reopened at 8 a.m. on Friday, October 30.

Additionally, beginning Monday, November 2, the site's operating hours will change due to daylight savings time. The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

The state is continuing to work with health officials on local and regional levels to increase testing at the Test Iowa sites and continue to keep them properly stocked and staffed.