Scott County Supervisor calls for county-wide face mask mandate

"We cannot afford to be casual about this any longer," said Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken.
Croken said he plans to propose a face mask mandate to the county board on July 9.
"This would be a county-wide mandate that would require people to wear a mask in public whenever it would be impossible or impractical to maintain a safe social distance," Croken said.
The call for action comes a week after Scott County saw another spike in positive COVID-19 cases.
"I believe that’s the result of mixed messages," said Croken. "Once we make a clear, and unequivocal communication about what the right thing to do is, I believe people in all age groups will be compliant."
He said the re-opening of the state gave many people, especially younger generations, the false positive to resume daily activities as normal.
"If people need further persuasion I fear they’re going to soon get it," said Croken.
The county will discuss the proposed mandate next Wednesday before voting on July 9. Meetings are opened to the public.