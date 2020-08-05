Scott County rings bells for COVID-19 victims as some officials expect a peak of daily fatalities

Churches in Scott County rang bells in remembrance of COVID-19 victims as some officials expect a peak of daily fatalities.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Churches and organizations in Scott County rang bells in remembrance of COVID-19 victims as some officials expect a peak of daily fatalities.

The Scott County Board of Supervisors declared Friday, May 8 as COVID-19 Victim's Remembrance Day, the day the board expects daily deaths to peak in the county.

Several churches and organizations in the area agreed to rind their bells at 3 p.m. to remember the victims of the novel coronavirus.

Residents of Scott County were asked to ring their own bells, blow their car horns or use other instruments to show "support and solidarity with those suffering from the COVID-19 epidemic."