Scott County Jail releases 50 inmates to make isolation space

Deputy Chief Bryce Schmidt told News8 that the jail released about 50 inmates to free up space due to the jail being at maximum capacity, as well as getting higher-risk inmates out of the cells.

"We have reached our goal releasing enough inmates that we are comfortable with for social distancing and isolation if needed. We will continue to monitor inmates as we go forward, but as for the remaining 220 inmates in our Jail as of today, we feel need to remain in our custody for the safety of the public," Schmidt said.