Scott County Jail confirms first inmate to test positive for COVID-19

Though asymptomatic, the inmate said he or she thought they may have the virus, and was tested based on that statement.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The first positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in an inmate at the Scott County Jail in Davenport, Iowa, according to a statement from the county sheriff's office.

The inmate was tested for COVID-19 before being brought to jail "based on a statement that the inmate believed they would test positive," said a spokesperson from the Scott County Sheriff's Department. The inmate was showing no symptoms.

“We knew that it was only a matter of time," said Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane. "The day was going to come that the staff of the Scott County Jail would have to deal directly with a known positive case of COVID-19.”

The jail has an isolation cell that vents out of the building, this helps protect other inmates who have not tested positive for COVID-19.