Scott County Health Department offering daily J&J vaccine clinic

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Scott County Health Department will begin offering daily walk-in service for the Johsnon & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, May 19.
Officials announced the service on Tuesday, May 18, preparing for the program's debut at 8 a.m. the next day.
Vaccine service will be offered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the fourth floor of the Scott County Administrative Center in Davenport, where the Health Department is located.
The service is walk-in, and no appointments are required. Adults age 18 and older are eligible for this clinic, which is free of cost.
Notably, the clinic does not require you to be a resident of Scott County, or even Iowa, to be served. The clinic is open to the general public, and no form of ID is required.
“We hope that by making COVID-19 vaccine routinely available and easy to access, that we will see individuals in our community take that step to become vaccinated and enter their summer breathing a little easier,” said Amy Thoreson, Director of the Scott County Health Department. “Individuals already make their way to the Scott County Administrative Center for other business, and getting a vaccine might be easy to fit in while they are there. Anyone 18 and older can stop in and mark getting vaccinated off of their list!”