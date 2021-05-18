Scott County Health Department offering daily J&J vaccine clinic

Starting Wednesday, May 19, the department will be offering free, walk-in vaccine service to all adults, even from outside of Iowa, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Scott County Health Department will begin offering daily walk-in service for the Johsnon & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, May 19.

Officials announced the service on Tuesday, May 18, preparing for the program's debut at 8 a.m. the next day.

Vaccine service will be offered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the fourth floor of the Scott County Administrative Center in Davenport, where the Health Department is located.

The service is walk-in, and no appointments are required. Adults age 18 and older are eligible for this clinic, which is free of cost.

Notably, the clinic does not require you to be a resident of Scott County, or even Iowa, to be served. The clinic is open to the general public, and no form of ID is required.