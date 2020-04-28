Scott County businesses remain closed

Of the 99 counties in Iowa allowed to begin re-opening, Scott County isn't one of them.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Local businesses say they understand why but they still have bills to pay.

Brew owner Tracy Cameron had the date marked on her calendar.

"I had been crossing my fingers that we were going to land in the sweet spot."

May 1st was the day she thought she'd be allowed to partially reopen.

"There's counties nearby that are open and we are not," she says.

Governor Kim Reynolds announced yesterday that 77 of the 99 counties will reopen. Scott County isn't one of them.

"I hope that by going slow that we can sustain where we're at then look at doing additional openings and bringing more businesses on," said the Governor.

Tracy understands the reasoning behind the extended closure but says her bills keep coming.

"This is our season. Patio season, when the weather is wonderful. this is when we are busy. And it's painful to be in business right now," says Tracy

Clinton County businesses are allowed to reopen at 50 percent of normal operating capacity.

Rudy's Tacos owner Kevin Quijas says 10 staff members were temporarily laid off.

"Financially its been a struggle. Daily sales were cut in half," said Kevin.