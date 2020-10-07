Scott County Board amends county-wide face mask requirement

After a proposed amendment, the county board voted unanimously on a motion to "strongly encourage" the use of face masks in public spaces.

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — After a proposed amendment, the Scott County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on a motion to "strongly encourage" the use of face masks in public spaces.

According to the agenda, the original motion up for discussion read:

"Motion requiring the wearing of masks in all public spaces throughout Scott County whenever the ability to maintain safe social distance is impossible or impractical."

However, after several minutes of public comment, county board member John Maxwell proposed an amendment of the original motion to replace "requiring" with "strongly encouraging."

"If we enacted this we would be opening up the county and business owners to potential lawsuits," said county board Vice-chair Ken Beck. "Spending tax payers' money to defend what is a public place?"

Supervisor Brinson Kinzer added that the motion would infringe on the jurisdiction of local municipalities.

"We then become their city council and mayors when they are mayors and city councils who have been freely elected," Kinzer said.

Supervisor Ken Croken brought forth the motion on Thursday's agenda and was in favor of a face mask mandate. However, all other members said the county board does not have the authority to enact such a mandate over Governor Kim Reynolds.

"The governors proclamation should be considered the minimal required response to this epidemic but not the maximum required response," Croken said.

Croken said Scott County is experiencing the "highest unemployment rate out of the five largest counties" in the state. He said it is even higher than the state average.

"One size does not fit all. One state policy that covers three million people and 99 counties cannot possibly be equally effective to all those counties," said Croken.

Croken argued that the amendment was redundant to what board members and county health officials have been recommending all along.

"Public health is our job... and we must not forget that," Croken said.