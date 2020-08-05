Savanna mayor vows to work with businesses struggling to stay open

"We can’t lose any more businesses in our town," said Mayor Lain.

SAVANNA, Ill. — On May 7, Mayor Chris Lain called on every bar and restaurant to a meeting in order to discuss safe, creative ways businesses can stay open amid the pandemic.

"All business owners, and I don’t think it’s unique to Savanna, we’re starting to feel it - starting to get that itch to open," said Mayor Lain.

Mayor Lain said eleven new businesses have started up in Savanna in the last year. However, in the last two weeks, four have been forced to close their doors.

River Ratz Bar and General Store is among the businesses forced to close.

"Without the slots and the bar, you just can't make it," said owner Brian Prowant.

Prowant now has several signs outside his business that read, "Thanks Pritzker. Store Closing sale. All merchandise 20% off."

"if I'm not packed on Friday Saturday night it just doesn't make enough money," said Prowant.

"I really feel for him that that's happening," Mayor Lain said. "And that's probably one of the main reasons we're having a meeting."

Mayor Lain said the meeting was held to allow businesses to voice their concerns and to brainstorm more creative ways they can stay open to make money.

"I want them to know that I understand and I feel their pain," said Mayor Lain.

However, according to Governor Pritzker's Five Phase Plan to reopen the state, bars and restaurants will not be allowed to open until Phase 4 - leaving Prowant no choice but to shut his doors for good.