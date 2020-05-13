Savanna bar owner files lawsuit against Illinois governor over 'stay at home' order

The owner of Poopy's in Savanna, Illinois is one of dozens of business owners suing due to "Stay At Home" orders.

SAVANNA, Ill. — A bar owner in Savanna, Illinois is one of dozens of business owners suing due to "Stay At Home" orders.

In March, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker issued a "Stay at Home" order which forced non-essential businesses to close and other businesses to operate in unprecedented ways. The order began March 21 and has since been extended to May 30.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, the owner of Poopy's Pub, Kevin Promenschenkel, hired lawyer Tom DeVore to represent him in a lawsuit.

Promenschenkel holds an annual Memorial Day concert and summer kickoff, which would take place during the "Stay at Home" order. According to the report, Promenschenkel realized his business would not make it if he is unable to hold these events.

DeVore is also representing about 80 other small businesses in lawsuits against Governor Pritzker, reported the Sun Times.