Rockridge schools settles on a plan after issuing an emergency day to cancel classes.

The district reported four positive COVID-19 cases, with some staff still self-isolating.

TAYLOR RIDGE, Ill. — The Rockridge School District was set to return to classes on Tuesday the 18th of August.

"We didn't feel it was safe, under the staffing shortages we had," said Superintendent Perry Miller. The hallways at Rockridge Junior High School remain empty. Classrooms deserted.

"We couldn't staff our facilities as as well as we wanted to," said Miller.

The school district reported four positive COVID-19 cases and 13 staff are self isolating, another two are awaiting test results. Mr Miller decided to use the 18th as an emergency day, to cancel classes.

Administration had to choose from four models of learning. Two options would start school at a later date, with the other two getting students back in classes sooner.

"We need to get them back in school, they want to be back in school, and we've got to do it the safest way for all involved."

The board voted on a plan that will use any emergency days used this week to be made up within the upcoming school calendar. The district will offer remote learning five days a week, with school re-opening on Monday, August 31st using a mix of in class and at-home learning.

"Adding in five remote learning days that the state allows us and then with different in person start dates," said Miller.

The district is also trying to find ways to get computer devices and internet to students who don't have it. Right now, 170 families need a Chromebook device, 51 need hotspot.

"We are working on getting devices and internet connections in the families that do not have them.'

Mr miller warns there could be multiple shutdowns, and urges parents to be prepared.