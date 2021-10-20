Rockridge School Board named in COVID class action lawsuit against 145 school districts

Parents are taking legal action against COVID-related mandates for Illinois schools.

TAYLOR RIDGE, Ill. — Parents from across the state are taking legal action against 145 school districts due to COVID-19 mandates.

The Rockridge School Board has been named in a class action lawsuit filed against Illinois school districts which also includes Governor J.B. Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Public Health, and the Illinois State Board of Education.

The lawsuit claims local health departments should have the authority to quarantine or mandate masks, not the school districts.

Governor Pritzker previously previously reinstated a statewide mask mandate which required all students and education staff to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.