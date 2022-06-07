CDC: Rock Island, Scott counties under medium COVID level

The CDC bases the standards off of hospitalizations and COVID cases.

MOLINE, Ill. — Local health leaders are putting the public on alert surrounding a rise in COVID levels.

Scott and Rock Island counties are under a medium level of COVID-19, according to the CDC.

Officials said hospitals in the metro Quad Cities have seen an increase in need for care related to the virus.

There are around two-dozen people in the hospital, as of July 6. That includes in the ICU and on ventilators dealing with COVID symptoms.

Staff said that while the numbers are not like months ago, they're starting to slowly rise.

"They're traveling more, they're going to more available concerts and baseball games and they're now wearing their masks as prevalently as they have been in the past," Janet Hill with Rock Island County Health Department said. So we're not shocked to see cases going up."

Leaders said the elderly and those with underlying health conditions should wear a mask in public. Vaccinations should also be up to date.

The health departments do not report COVID cases due to the availability of at-home tests and results not reported to officials.

Scott County Health Department offers vaccinations Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., no appointments required.