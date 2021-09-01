The $1.6 million reimbursement came on Friday, according to Rock Island City Manager Randy Tweet.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The City of Rock Island received $1.6 million as a reimbursement for expenses during the pandemic.

City Manager Randy Tweet said the city spent that money on police and fire department salaries. He said the reimbursement covered about one month of payroll. Tweet said the reimbursement came on Friday.

Tweet said the city already has detailed records they could submit for payroll, which he said made the reimbursement easier.

"We could have submitted any number of things," Tweet said. "We had significantly more than the $1.6 million, so it wasn't as if we were searching for something to spend the money on."

The funding comes from the Illinois "Local CURE" program.