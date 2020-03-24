Rock Island-Milan offers food and learning packets for pickup to keep students' brains in gear

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island - Milan School District is helping parents keep their students in the learning game as classes are cancelled to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"Our families are so grateful for us taking the time to put together these packets for their students to engage in some learning opportunities while they're out of school during these unprecedented times," said Ramona Dixon, who is the director of grants, accountability and assessments. "They've been showing us lots of gratitude when they've either walked or driven up to receive these packets."