Rock Island-Milan offers food and learning packets for pickup to keep students' brains in gear

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island - Milan School District is helping parents keep their students in the learning game as classes are cancelled to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
At seven locations, the school district orchestrated drive-through learning packet pick-ups.
"Our families are so grateful for us taking the time to put together these packets for their students to engage in some learning opportunities while they're out of school during these unprecedented times," said Ramona Dixon, who is the director of grants, accountability and assessments. "They've been showing us lots of gratitude when they've either walked or driven up to receive these packets."
One of the stops offers three-days-worth of health food for their kids.
The pickup days go through Thursday, March 26 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Earl Hanson Elementary, 4000 9th Street, Rock Island
- Rock Island Academy, 930 14th Street, Rock Island
- Frances Willard, 2503 9th Street, Rock Island
- Longfellow Liberal Arts, 4195 7th Avenue, Rock Island
- Thomas Jefferson Elementary, 1307 W 4th Street, MILAN
- Rock Island High School, 1400 25th Avenue, Rock Island
- Ridgewood Elementary, 9607 14th Street West, Rock Island