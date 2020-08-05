Rock Island, Scott County COVID-19 cases update, May 8

An additional death has been reported in each county.

On Friday, May 8, the Rock Island County Health Department announced that a man in his 80s was the latest Rock Island resident to pass away from COVID-19. His death brings the county's total to 18 deaths.

“We all are vulnerable to contracting this deadly virus," said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. "To protect yourself and others, please stay home as much as possible, wear a face covering and practice social distancing when going out for food and essential supplies, and wash your hands frequently.”

On Friday, there were an additional 15 cases reported in the county, bringing to total to 563. Nineteen patients were hospitalized in Rock Island County.

The Scott County Health Department also announced an additional death, bringing their total to eight COVID-19-related deaths in the county.

"We express our deep sympathy to the family and friends of this Scott County resident," said department director Ed Rivers. "We must remain vigilant and continue working together to minimize the spread of this virus in our community.”