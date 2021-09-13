Rock Island County's vaccination rates slightly increase as Governor Pritzker's vaccine deadline approaches

Vaccination rates in the 18 to 64 age group surpasses the 50% mark.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Rock Island County Health Department reported an increase in their vaccination rates. The rise is small, but Rock Island Health Department's Janet Hill said it is consistent.

The 18 to 64 age group sat right below a 50% vaccination rate. Over the last few weeks, that rate has surpassed 50% and now is at 51.65%.

Governor Pritzker's September 19th vaccination deadline for healthcare and education workers may of impacted the rise in vaccination.

"We've had a lot of people call and come in and say they're doing this because their employer is telling them that they need to do it," Hill said. "But most people who are coming, are coming in because they know it is the right thing to do. They know vaccination is the best way to protect themselves and get us all out of the pandemic."

The Health department hopes the increase in vaccination continues even after the September 19th deadline.

"I think we are going to continue seeing rising numbers, and that is good for all of us. All of us want to get back to normal and vaccination is how we are going to do it. We all want normal schools, we all want to be able to go to a concert and eat at a restaurant without fear. You can do that if you are vaccinated," said Hill.