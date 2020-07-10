Rock Island County sees record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations

Rock Island County reached a record-high number of patients in the hospital with COVID-19. On Wednesday, October 7, there were 27 hospitalized patients reported.

The previous record high was 25, back in late April and again in early May.

In late September, Rock Island County Health Department CEO Janet Hill said the growing number of people in the hospital was "concerning," particularly as we head into flu season.

Hill said the healthcare system "quickly could become overwhelmed with a flood of seriously ill COVID and flu patients." She is urging people get a flu shot.

Both illnesses can require ICU beds, ventilators, and specialized medical staff.

As of Wednesday, Rock Island County has seen a total of 3,344 cases of COVID-19. The death toll stands at 87.