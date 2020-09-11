Illinois and Rock Island County see record COVID hospitalizations

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Governor Pritzker says hospitalizations and deaths per day are up 150% across the state from where it was 5 weeks previously.
Overnight on November 8, there were 4,409 people in the hospital statewide.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 150 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 5,502. 50 patients are hospitalized in the county.
Both the number of cases and the hospitalizations are all-time highs during the pandemic.
“These numbers are scary,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “Even scarier is that so many recent cases are serious and require hospitalizations. We’ve said all along that you won’t know how your body will react to the virus until you get it. It’s too late then.