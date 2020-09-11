Illinois and Rock Island County see record COVID hospitalizations

Pritzker says that hospitalizations and deaths per day are up 150% across the state from where it was 5 weeks ago.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Governor Pritzker says hospitalizations and deaths per day are up 150% across the state from where it was 5 weeks previously.

Overnight on November 8, there were 4,409 people in the hospital statewide.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 150 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 5,502. 50 patients are hospitalized in the county.

Both the number of cases and the hospitalizations are all-time highs during the pandemic.