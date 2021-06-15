Rock Island County sees first day of no new COVID-19 cases in over a year

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Rock Island County has seen a day of no new COVID-19 cases for the first time in just over a year.
RICO Health Department reported that no new cases were found for their Tuesday, June 15 data, leaving the amount of cases the same, just shy of a 15,000 total.
The is the first time a day has gone by without new cases since June 9, 2020, which was in the middle of the pandemic and cases were still rising. On that day, the number of cases totaled 746.
“While the number of cases has gone down because more than half of those eligible have been vaccinated, COVID-19 has not left our community,” RICOHD Chief Operating Officer Janet Hill says. “We still are feeling the effects of the uptick of cases in March and April. COVID-19 frequently doesn’t take people quickly and patients suffer greatly before, sadly, dying from the virus. Our best tool to prevent more death and suffering is getting all eligible people vaccinated. The vaccine is readily available."