Rock Island County sees first day of no new COVID-19 cases in over a year

The last time no new cases were reported was in early June of last year, well into middle of the pandemic.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Rock Island County has seen a day of no new COVID-19 cases for the first time in just over a year.

RICO Health Department reported that no new cases were found for their Tuesday, June 15 data, leaving the amount of cases the same, just shy of a 15,000 total.

The is the first time a day has gone by without new cases since June 9, 2020, which was in the middle of the pandemic and cases were still rising. On that day, the number of cases totaled 746.