x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WQAD.com

Coronavirus

Rock Island County sees fewest COVID-19 cases since August

The county had not seen a day with a single-digit number of new cases since August 23.
Credit: WQAD

Rock Island County has marked its fewest number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day since August 2020.

Credit: WQAD

On Tuesday, February 23, the RICO Health Department announced that only 8 news cases of COVID-19 had been discovered since Monday the 22nd, marking the first time the this figure has dipped in the single-digits since August 23, 2020.

For the six months between these, cases saw a slight increase before spiking during the holiday season, before vaccine rollout and continued protection efforts brought the numbers back down.

Health officials encourage the public to continue following COVID-19 safety procedures, such a masks as social distancing, even as some areas see restrictions loosen, as well as seeking vaccination ass soon as it's their turn to receive it.

Related Articles