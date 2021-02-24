Rock Island County sees fewest COVID-19 cases since August

Rock Island County has marked its fewest number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day since August 2020.
On Tuesday, February 23, the RICO Health Department announced that only 8 news cases of COVID-19 had been discovered since Monday the 22nd, marking the first time the this figure has dipped in the single-digits since August 23, 2020.
For the six months between these, cases saw a slight increase before spiking during the holiday season, before vaccine rollout and continued protection efforts brought the numbers back down.
Health officials encourage the public to continue following COVID-19 safety procedures, such a masks as social distancing, even as some areas see restrictions loosen, as well as seeking vaccination ass soon as it's their turn to receive it.