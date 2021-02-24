Rock Island County sees fewest COVID-19 cases since August

The county had not seen a day with a single-digit number of new cases since August 23.

Rock Island County has marked its fewest number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day since August 2020.

On Tuesday, February 23, the RICO Health Department announced that only 8 news cases of COVID-19 had been discovered since Monday the 22nd, marking the first time the this figure has dipped in the single-digits since August 23, 2020.

For the six months between these, cases saw a slight increase before spiking during the holiday season, before vaccine rollout and continued protection efforts brought the numbers back down.