Rock Island County receives more than $1 million for community support amid pandemic

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — More than $1 million is coming to Rock Island County's two biggest cities as coronavirus pandemic relief funding.

Illinois U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced that Moline will get $478,057 and Rock Island will receive $649,119 to support community services affected by the pandemic.

Funding for the community development block grants were approved through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). Funds are earmarked for economic and housing projects including expanding community health facilities, child care centers, food banks and senior services.