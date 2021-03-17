Rock Island County pushes for minority groups to get vaccinated

According to a report by CNN : "Black and Latino Americans are receiving the Covid-19 vaccine at significantly lower rates than White people -- a disparity that health advocates blame on the federal government and hospitals not prioritizing equitable access. " Rock Island County is hoping to change that through local partnerships aiming to boost inclusion and confidence for the Coronavirus Vaccine.

One of the common conflicts people are running into is a lack of internet access. "There are a lot of people in our community who don't have internet or don't understand how some websites work. Please look out for your neighbor. If you believe they need help getting an appointment please help them" Said Janet Hill, Rock Island County Health Department's Chief Operating Officer.



Rock Island County's plan to assist black and brown communities includes a panel where health experts can present the facts to those who may have concerns.