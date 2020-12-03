Rock Island County polling locations stock up on supplies to fight coronavirus

All 38 vote centers will have hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes to protect voters.

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Polling locations in Rock Island County will be wiped down through the day during early voting and the primary election on Tuesday, March 17.

County Clerk Karen Kinney says the precautions are being taken based on concerns of a possible coronavirus outbreak in the Quad Cities.

There are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus locally.

"We're going to take every precaution necessary so our voters don't feel afraid to enter into a polling place," Kinney says.

More than 600 bottles of hand sanitizer were donated to the polling sites and election judges will use disinfectant wipes and sprays to clean off voting machines, counters and pens throughout the day.

Election judges say they're not worried about coronavirus concerns affecting voter turnout.

"We're taking the precautions and doing what we can to clean everything," Amy Geyssens, election judge, says.