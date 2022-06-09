RICO Health Department to offer Omicron boosters next week

The Rock Island County Health Department expects to begin giving new bivalent COVID boosters targeting the Omicron variant next week.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island County Health Department is expected to start vaccine clinics next week for the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccines.

Officials said they hope the boosters will be ready for walk-in clinics starting Tuesday, Sept. 13 with the Moderna vaccine, followed by Pfizer's on Friday, Sept. 16. Once clinics start, they will continue to be available twice a week on the same days.

The new boosters are manufactured to provide extra protection against the Omicron subvariants; the currently-dominant strains.

The Pfizer booster is available to those 12 years or older, while the Moderna shot is cleared for those 18 years or older. Eligible candidates can get the booster shot at least two months after their most recent dose. Recipients are also asked to bring their vaccination cards.

Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer of the Rock Island County Health Department said they are hopeful the new boosters will limit future spread.

"We're hoping that we don't see a fall and winter spike. History tells us to expect it, but we're hoping since we're at this different stage and people getting the new bivalent vaccine that protects against omicron and all previous strains, that we will be in a better position," Hill said.