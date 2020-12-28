Rock Island County Health Department sees 'rapid rise in deaths' due to COVID-19

Rock Island County Health Dept. is reporting the most deaths in one day, but say that number could be high due to a delay in reporting from the recent holiday.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — On the Monday after Christmas, the Rock Island County Health Department reported 12 additional COVID-19 deaths in the county, growing the total death count to 243.

This is the largest number of deaths reported in one day, but health department CEO Janet Hill said this is because of a delay in reporting due to the holiday weekend.

These deaths include nine residents who had been living at long-term care facilities.

“We continue to see a rapid rise in deaths because of this virus,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We send our deepest condolences to the friends and family members of these residents."

Ludwig said the precautionary measures are still encouraged: wearing your mask, watching your distance, and washing your hands.

"Our most-vulnerable residents need your help to keep from getting ill," she said.

As of December 28, there were 52 additional COVID-19 cases in the community, bringing the total number of illnesses to 10,653. Forty patients were in the hospital with COVID-19 on Monday.

COVID-19 vaccines are now available and have been administered to frontline healthcare workers in the Quad Cities and nationwide.

With so many people to vaccinate, Kurt Anderson - the Senior Vice President of physician operations at Genesis Health System - said they started with protecting those with the most risk of exposure.

"The goal is to get all of our healthcare workers protected over time based on the supply of the vaccine," he said.

Frontline healthcare workers are in what is considered the Phase 1A group for who gets vaccinated and in what order. Phase 1A also includes long-term care facility residents.