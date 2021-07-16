One stop shop vaccine clinics at Modern Woodmen Park

The park is offering the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine at their clinic from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 17.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Quad Cities River Bandits have offered a unique incentive to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at their clinic on Saturday, July 17 - a Ferris wheel ride.

Anyone who rolls up their sleeve for a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has the option for a free ride up on the wheel.

“Health officials nationwide report a growing public preference for walk-in clinics, rather than scheduled appointments," said Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken. "For many, it will be easier to show-up at the baseball stadium on Saturday morning, get a single shot, and get back to their busy lives without missing normal work hours and other responsibilities."

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been approved for people 18 years and older.