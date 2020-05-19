Ride share drivers fear driving during the pandemic

Uber drivers are seeing their income nosedive as less and less people use ride-share apps.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Quad City Uber driver, Mateo Cardenas is swerving to survive the outbreak.

He isn't letting COVID-19 stop him. He says, "Its been good business for me."

He says he's seeing more people requesting a ride during the day.

"Its been just as much or even more than usual during the day."

Mateo is studying to become a chiropractor, driving Uber is one way he makes an income. Then came along COVID-19. He says many Quad City drivers have stopped working for ride-sharing apps.

"Many of them are hesitant to come outside and risk their health and safety. To bring a stranger into their car who may or may not have COVID-19," says Mateo.

Mateo says with fewer drivers, passengers are looking at longer wait times.

"They always say they have been waiting for a long time. Sometimes hours, before their ride comes."

Uber is asking all passengers to sit in the back, on the ride hand side. As part of their social distancing protocols Uber doesn't want anyone sitting in the front.

As of Monday May 18th, before a driver starts accepting trips, they're required to take a selfie wearing a mask. Their passengers are also required to mask up.

Once Mateo's passenger has safely arrived at their destination, he thoroughly wipes down his vehicle, ready for his next customer.