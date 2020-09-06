RICO reports no new COVID-19 cases for the first time since March

The Rock Island County Health Department reported no new cases of COVID-19, the first time no new cases have been reported since March 21.

The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 746 people who have been reported as having the coronavirus.

The number of people who have died in the county from coronavirus remains at 28.