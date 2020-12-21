Rock Island County sees new record for one-day COVID-19 deaths

COVID-19 deaths in Rock Island County have reached a new one-day record high.
On Monday, December 21, the RICO Health Department reported 8 additional deaths from the COVID-19 virus bringing the total up to 221.
The deaths came from:
- A man and woman in their 50's who had both been hospitalized
- A man in his 80's who died at home
- A man and woman in their 80's and a man in his 90's who were long-term care residents.
“We never have reported this many COVID-19 deaths on one day," said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. "So far in December, 70 Rock Island County residents have died from this virus. We send our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of these eight residents and to everyone who has lost a loved one from this virus."
In addition, the health department reported 35 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 10,261.