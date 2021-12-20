RICHD will continue distribution of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The C-D-C officially endorses Pfizer and Moderna over the one and done shot, but the health department says, they'll continue providing it as an option.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Last week the C-D-C officially announced it endorses Pfizer and Moderna over the Johnson & Johnson, one and done shot. This news comes after the F-D-A released new research that shows the rare blood clots that were linked to the vaccine affected more people than initially stated.

The Rock Island County Health Department offers the J&J vaccine at its Tuesday clinic, along with Moderna.

"You know, only about 4% of people all across the country have gotten Johnson and Johnson. At the beginning, we always said, take whatever vaccine is available to you," Rock Island County Health Department's, Janet Hill said. "Sometimes that was Johnson and Johnson and we were happy to give it and people were happy to take it. Now, more people are choosing Pfizer and Moderna.

Hill said that the majority of those who visit their Tuesday clinics are already opting for the Moderna vaccine. Johnson & Johnson not only has more risks, but it is less effective than its sister shots.

"If you put that in context, back at the beginning, before vaccination even started, if someone said that we were going to have a vaccine that was 60- 65% effective, people would have been like, sign me up. But then when the mRNA vaccines showed such fantastic protection, Johnson and Johnson kind of fell to the wayside," said Hill.