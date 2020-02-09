Watch: Reynolds holds press conference after Iowa reported highest rate of new cases in the nation

The White House Coronavirus Task Force released a report indicating Iowa had the highest rate of new cases in the country and recommended a state-wide mask mandate.

The state is reporting 100 new cases per 100,000 people.

The Aug. 30 report recommends a mask mandate to be implemented across Iowa, a policy Reynolds has long criticized when done at the local level. The report also recommends closing bars and limiting restaurant capacity in red and yellow zones.

