Watch: Reynolds holds press conference after Iowa reported highest rate of new cases in the nation

The White House Coronavirus Task Force released a report indicating Iowa had the highest rate of new cases in the country and recommended a state-wide mask mandate.
Credit: AP
In this image from video, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks from Des Moines, Iowa, during the second night of the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via AP)

IOWA, USA — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is expected to address the state Wednesday after the White House Coronavirus Task Force released a report indicating Iowa had the highest rate of new cases in the country. 

The state is reporting 100 new cases per 100,000 people.

The Aug. 30 report recommends a mask mandate to be implemented across Iowa, a policy Reynolds has long criticized when done at the local level. The report also recommends closing bars and limiting restaurant capacity in red and yellow zones.

Reynolds' press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m.

This is a developing article and will be updated.

Watch live here:

View the full report here:

