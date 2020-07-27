x
Governor's office lifts cap on virus testing at Dubuque site

Gov. Reynolds's office lifted restrictions on the testing office after a week of cooperation and scheduling changes.
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, in a Tuesday, July 7, 2020, file photo in Urbandale, Iowa. Iowa Auditor Rob Sand says the Test Iowa program brought to the state under a $28 million no-bid contract by Gov. Kim Reynolds on recommendation of actor and Iowa native Ashton Kutcher is violating state law in the way it handles test results data. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds' office has lifted a cap on the number of COVID-19 tests a Dubuque clinic will be able to perform. 

Earlier last week, the governor’s office said Epic Health and Wellness could not conduct more than 100 tests per day. 

Officials said the clinic was not able to handle the volume of tests it was administering, leading to long lines and unusable samples. On Friday, the governor's office said the cap would be lifted but testing would be done only by appointment, starting Monday. 

The governor's spokeswoman said the clinic had cooperated in making scheduling changes to improve its testing procedures.  