Reynolds holds COVID-19 press conference, Dec. 1

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is holding a COVID-19 press conference.

IOWA, USA — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds held a COVID-19 press conference Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Reynolds addressed slight, declining coronavirus cases across the state, noting "we still have much work to do."

The governor also called on Congress to release more federal funding for small businesses.

"There's just not enough state funding to make everyone whole," Reynolds said. "This is something that Congress needs to do."

Reynolds also highlighted COVID Recovery Iowa, a federally funded resource that offers free counseling and mental health resources. The federal grant behind COVID Recovery began in May and allowed more than 105 new hires, Karen Hyatt, Emergency Mental Health Specialist with the Iowa Department of Human Services said.