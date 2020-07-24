Reynolds extends restaurant rules amid more virus cases

The Iowa governor signed an order requiring 6-foot social distancing and other health guidelines at restaurants and bars.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation extending an order that bars and restaurants require patrons to remain at least 6 feet apart to limit spread of the coronavirus.

The proclamation signed Friday also extends other requirements, including that bars and restaurants patrons each have seats at a table or bar and that operators maintain “increased hygiene practices.” In addition, the governor’s order extends existing rules for fitness centers, casinos, senior citizen centers and other businesses.