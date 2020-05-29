Restrictions on gatherings at houses of worship loosened in Illinois

Restrictions have loosened on gatherings houses of worship in Illinois, as of Friday, May 29.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Restrictions have loosened on gatherings houses of worship in Illinois, as of Friday, May 29.

Governor J.B. Pritzker made the announcement in his daily briefing on Thursday. This comes as all four regions of the state move into Phase 3 of the governor’s “Restore Illinois” plan to reopen the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has issued guidelines for houses of worship that wish to reopen. Reopening remains a decision that faith leaders can make and is not a requirement.

“The safest options remain remote and drive-in services,” said Governor Pritzker, “but for those that want to conduct in-person activities, IDPH is offering best practices.”