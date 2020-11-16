Rep. Cheri Bustos tests positive for COVID-19

"The only way we will get this pandemic under control is by working together," Bustos said on her Facebook page.

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL) confirmed she tested positive for COVID-19 on her Facebook page Monday afternoon.

Bustos said she has mild symptoms and feels well.

"I have been in contact with my medical provider and, per CDC guidance, am self-isolating," Bustos said. "Consistent with medical advice, I will be working remotely from my home in Illinois until cleared by my physician. All individuals that I had been in contact with have been notified."

Bustos is also the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.