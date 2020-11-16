x
Rep. Cheri Bustos tests positive for COVID-19

"The only way we will get this pandemic under control is by working together," Bustos said on her Facebook page.
In this April 23, 2020 file image from video, Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Bustos has been reelected to a fifth term after fending off Republican challenger Esther Joy King in northwestern Illinois. (House Television via AP, File)

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL) confirmed she tested positive for COVID-19 on her Facebook page Monday afternoon. 

Bustos said she has mild symptoms and feels well.

"I have been in contact with my medical provider and, per CDC guidance, am self-isolating," Bustos said. "Consistent with medical advice, I will be working remotely from my home in Illinois until cleared by my physician. All individuals that I had been in contact with have been notified."

Bustos is also the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

"Across the country and the Congressional District I serve, COVID case numbers are skyrocketing," Bustos' post said. "We must all continue to be vigilant in following public health best practices: wear a mask, practice social distancing, get your flu shot and wash your hands. The only way we will get this pandemic under control is by working together."

