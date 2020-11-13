Rock Island County has set another record for the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations reported in one day, according to the county health department.

Rock Island County Health Department CEO Janel Hill said there was a record 291 cases reported on Friday, November 13. The previous record was set two days earlier, on Wednesday, November 11, with 244 COVID-19 cases reported in just one day.

Also on Wednesday, the county reported a record number of hospitalizations, 56, and set another record Thursday, with 64 hospitalizations. Friday's numbers broke that record once again, with 65 people being treated in the hospital for COVID-19.

The chart below shows the daily COVID-19 case count in Rock Island County

“Our Quad-City hospitals are near capacity,” Hill said. “We must act now. Each one of us has the power to slow down the number of people who are getting sick. We all must wear masks because they work. We all must cancel gatherings at home, at bars and restaurants, and places of worship and reception halls. We all must stay at home as much as possible and only leave to gather essential items or go to work. We all must isolate when we are sick. And if you are told that you must quarantine by your medical provider or your local health department, you must stay home for the entire time."

On Friday, there were also four additional deaths reported in the county, two women and one man all in their 80s and a woman in her 90s. This brings the county's death total to 115.

Two days earlier, the administrator for the Rock Island County Health Department, Nita Ludwig said the community was in a "desperate situation" and asked for the community's cooperation in following mitigation guidelines.

“The number of COVID-19 cases have spiraled out of control," said Ludwig.

Ludwig advised that: