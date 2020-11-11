"The number of COVID-19 cases have spiraled out of control."

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Illinois — The number of people in Rock Island County with COVID-19 cases and the number being hospitalized for it has hit an all-time high, according to the county health department's CEO.

COVID-19 cases

A total of 244 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Rock Island County on Wednesday, November 11. The previous record-high was on Sunday, November 8 with 150 cases.

The county reported 107 new cases on Monday and 131 new cases on Tuesday.

At the county level, these case numbers have been on an overall incline since mid-October.

Daily case numbers started reaching into the hundreds on Friday, October 30, when 113 new cases were reported; followed by 132 new cases on Saturday.

This chart shows the daily case number in Rock Island County since mid-September.

Statewide, Illinois is reporting 12,623 new cases of COVID-19, as of Tuesday.

Case numbers from Illinois' public health department have shown an overall increase since early October, when the daily new case count reached into the 3,000s and then seven days later - on October 15 - the daily new case count started regularly reaching into the 4,000s.

This chart shows the daily case number in Illinois statewide since mid-September.

Hospitalizations

In addition to a record-high number of cases, hospitalizations in Rock Island County have reached an all-time high, with 54 patients being treated for COVID-19 in the county. There were 51 patients in the hospital Tuesday.

At the end of the day Tuesday, there were 5,042 people in the hospital statewide.

Local hospital systems, Genesis and Trinity, have been sharing concerns about their facilities nearing capacity.

“The number of COVID-19 cases have spiraled out of control," Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. "We are in a desperate situation, and we need your help."

Ludwig advised that:

If you have the virus you must stay home for 10 days after your symptoms start

after your symptoms start If you were in close contact to a sick person you must stay home for 14 days from the most recent contact you had with that person