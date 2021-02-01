"As long as we are all locked down I think we should be receiving assistance.”

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Americans across the country are starting to see their $600 stimulus checks pop up in their bank accounts. Around the Quad Cities people share that they’re thankful for the help, but say it’s been a long time coming.

It's been months of waiting for many American’s. William Berry says he received the first stimulus check back in March. Now he had the second one deposited January 1st in his bank account.

Berry says he’s glad to see the help coming, but he thinks it should be more. “Personally I just think it seems like they don’t have us in their priorities.”

After months of deliberation in congress to pass a bill one finally went through in December. Berry says he was able to make it through the past few months by being a smart saver. “I was able to save a lot of money and kind of hold out.”

The check though won’t cover much for him. He says as quickly as it was in his account, it was back out paying for expenses. “My rent personally is $600 so it went in and went right out.”



Connor Good is happy to finally see help coming their way. He agrees the sooner the better, but is content with the $600 dollars. “It would have been better if it was earlier to help people through but it’s better late than never.”

This check is half of what the first stimulus check was back in March. Whether or not you received one is based on your last tax return.

Berry believes the checks should have been coming this whole time. Other Quad Cities residents shared they were supposed to receive the first check and never did, so they aren't holding their breath over this one.

Berry summing up his beliefs on the checks with one statement, “As long as we are all locked down I think we should be receiving assistance.”