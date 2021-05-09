Quad Citizens express opinions on possible COVID-19 vaccine expansion

If approved, the authorization would allow children between the ages of 12 and 15 to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

MOLINE, Ill. — As more people are getting vaccinated in the United States, focus is shifting.

The FDA is expected to grant emergency use authorization as soon as Monday.

If approved, the authorization would allow children between the ages of 12 and 15 to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Local mother, Alison Garvey says she is all for the push.

“I think it's fantastic. I have friends that have been on lockdown since all this has happened with those little ones that they've been locked down as well,” said Garvey.

More than 150-million American adults have received at least one dose of a corona virus vaccine. As the number of cases of the virus continue trending in the right direction, some believe it is time to expand vaccination eligibility.