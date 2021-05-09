Quad Citizens express opinions on possible COVID-19 vaccine expansion

MOLINE, Ill. — As more people are getting vaccinated in the United States, focus is shifting.
The FDA is expected to grant emergency use authorization as soon as Monday.
If approved, the authorization would allow children between the ages of 12 and 15 to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Local mother, Alison Garvey says she is all for the push.
“I think it's fantastic. I have friends that have been on lockdown since all this has happened with those little ones that they've been locked down as well,” said Garvey.
More than 150-million American adults have received at least one dose of a corona virus vaccine. As the number of cases of the virus continue trending in the right direction, some believe it is time to expand vaccination eligibility.
“I hope this kind of goes a breath of relief for those parents that have been doing this at home with those children at high risk. Now to get out and let them play again and live their youth in their best lives with this I think it's very exciting time, that younger people can get the vaccine,” Garvey said. But, there is still some vaccine hesitancy - this past week the United States vaccination rate fell to 2 million shots a day, which was a 20% drop from the week prior.