Quad Cities Arts "re-imagines" Festival of Trees

Typically people would come out in-person to bid on the designer trees, stockings and wreaths. That's not possible with COVID.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Quad Cities Arts has re-imagined its annual Festival of Trees. Typically people would come out to see the designer trees in-person. That's difficult to do with COVID guidelines and restrictions.

"We want to inspire students, inspire teachers, inspire quad citizens to be part of the arts," Festival of Trees Administrator Kaleigh Trammell says. "The arts bring so much joy to all of our lives, especially this year when things have been so challenging. I think a lot of us have turned to the arts. So to be able to provide that support with Festival of Trees is a huge asset for us at Quad Cities Arts."

This year, the glittery trees, wreaths and stockings are on display in the windows of the Quad Cities Arts Rock Island gallery on 2nd Avenue. Organizers say you can bid on them by visiting the Festival of Trees website. You can pick-up your items curbside.

There's also a pop-up gift shop indoors where ten people can browse at the same time.

All the proceeds benefit the arts for kids in the Quad Cities.