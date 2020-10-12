Watch Live: QC health officials discuss a COVID-19 vaccine in the community

The Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition is expected to give a briefing on coronavirus in the community at 3:30 p.m.

The Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition is expected to give a briefing on coronavirus in the community at 3:30 p.m.

Janet Hill, the CEO of the Rock Island County Health Department and Edward Rivers, the Director of the Scott County Health Department plan to answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccines that are anticipated in the community.