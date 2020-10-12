Watch Live: QC health officials discuss a COVID-19 vaccine in the community

The Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition is expected to give a briefing on coronavirus in the community at 3:30 p.m.
Janet Hill, the CEO of the Rock Island County Health Department and Edward Rivers, the Director of the Scott County Health Department plan to answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccines that are anticipated in the community.
The Emergency Use Authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States is being discussed by the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee today.
The committee is discussing the Pfizer vaccine, which was rolled out to residents in the United Kingdom on Tuesday, December 8. The vaccine carries a 95% effective rate.