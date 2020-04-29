QC Disaster Recovery Fund surpasses $1 million

The fund has raised more than $1 million to help the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund has raised more than $1 million to help support the community. The fund directly supports organizations in Rock Island County and Scott County.

In late April, the Quad Cities Community Foundation announced that donations had reached more than $1 million.

In a statement, QC Community Foundation Development Assistant Melanie Jones said that people in the community had been donating their stimulus checks to the organization.

"It is a tremendous act of generosity," she said.