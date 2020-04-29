QC Disaster Recovery Fund surpasses $1 million

The Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund has raised more than $1 million to help support the community. The fund directly supports organizations in Rock Island County and Scott County.
In late April, the Quad Cities Community Foundation announced that donations had reached more than $1 million.
In a statement, QC Community Foundation Development Assistant Melanie Jones said that people in the community had been donating their stimulus checks to the organization.
"It is a tremendous act of generosity," she said.
An all-day fundraiser held on Monday, April 6 brought in $102,376. That total was combined with an already pledged $886,953.
Going forward, the United Way of the Quad Cities Board Chairperson Linda Bowers has struck up a challenge. She said she will match the next $50,000 that is donated to the fund.