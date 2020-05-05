QC COVID-19 Coalition gives daily briefing, May 5

A group of healthcare professionals and community leaders gather daily to update the community's response to the pandemic.

-Rock Island County is reporting 25 new Covid-19 cases today. That brings their total to 516 county wide. Of those, 23 people are being treated in a hospital.

-Scott County is reporting 10 new cases today, bringing their total to 255. So far the county has performed 29,026 covid-19 tests. That means 8.7% of people in Scott County have been tested.

-The Rock Island County Health Department says of the coronavirus cases reported at the Tyson plant in Joslin, 97 of them are people from Rock Island County.