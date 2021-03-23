QC COVID Coalition: Vaccine availability to open up in both states in early April

Across both Illinois and Iowa, vaccine availability is expected to open up to the majority of residents in the first couple weeks of April.

In their Tuesday, March 23 meeting, Quad City health officials gave dates when vaccine eligibility is expected to open up to most members of the general public.

In Illinois, April 12 marks the day that vaccines will be open to all residents age 16 and older.

This follows expanded opportunities for certain workers, which includes higher education staff, government workers and media starting this week, and beginning next Monday, March 29, food and beverage workers, construction workers and religious leaders.

RICO Health Department leaders say that the Camden Centre clinic in Milan is prepared for the influx of people, estimating that they'll be able to vaccinate about 6,000 people per week, depending on supply.

Scott County health leaders repeated an earlier announcement from Gov. Kim Reynolds stating that vaccine eligibility in Iowa will open up to all adults on April 5 if vaccine supply increases as expected.

Since vaccine rollout will continue to take weeks and months even after eligibility is opened, health officials continue to stress the need to continue following health guidelines to prevent case surges as restrictions are gradually lifted.