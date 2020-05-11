x
QC COVID Coalition: Local hospital leaders give update on hospitalizations and healthcare worker fatigue

On this live call, the Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health Trinity CEOs will provide an update on the uphill battle each system is waging due to high numbers of hospitalizations and stress on frontline heroes and healthcare resources. 

The meeting will include:

  1. Robert J. Ericksen, President & CEO, UnityPoint Health – Trinity
  2. Doug Crooper, President & CEO, Genesis Health System
  3. Nita Ludwig, Administrator, Rock Island County Health Department
  4. Edward Rivers, Director, Scott County Health Department

Watch the call and submit your own questions here.

