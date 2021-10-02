Watch: QC COVID Coalition on vaccine supply and clinics, February 9

In their Tuesday meeting, the QC Coalition providing updates on vaccine supplies and the clinics they're going towards.

The QC COVID Coalition providing small updates on vaccine supplies and clinic information in their Tuesday, February 9 meeting.

To open the call the Rock Island County Health Department revealed COVID-19 totals of 12,480 cases and 298 deaths, and Scott County followed suit with 16,545 cases and 191 deaths.

Nita Ludwig, administrator of RICO Health Department, expressed that the Tuesday vaccination clinic had operated well after its location shift due to frigid temperatures.

The location of next week's vaccination clinic will likely be announced in Thursday's briefing after additional information and planning.

The department is also changing the registration date and time for the second dose of the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday. Residents who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on or before Jan. 19 will be eligible to register this Thursday, February 11 for their second doses. The link for this clinic will go live on the department's Facebook page and website at 10 a.m. Thursday. It will remain open until 3 p.m. that day or until all slots are filled.